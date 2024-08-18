Dubai: The UAE Consulate in Istanbul has issued a warning to UAE citizens residing in or visiting Turkey to exercise caution due to the fires spreading in forest areas.

In a statement, the Consulate emphasised the importance of adhering to safety instructions provided by local authorities to ensure personal safety and minimise the risk.

Citizens are advised to stay informed about the evolving situation and follow any guidelines or evacuation orders issued by emergency services.

For any emergency situations, the UAE Mission has provided contact numbers for immediate assistance: 0097180024 or 0097180044444. Additionally, citizens are encouraged to register for the Twajudi service, which offers support and assistance to UAE nationals abroad.

Firefighters are battling a strong forest fire in the Aegean resort city of Izmir for a third day, Turkish media and officials said on August 17, 2024, with hundreds more people evacuated overnight. Image Credit: AFP

Firefighters were battling a strong forest fire in Aegean city of Izmir for a third day on Saturday, a day after hundreds of local people in nearby villages had to be evacuated.

The pine trees that once crowned the surrounding hills were also burned. The smell of smoke was hanging over the city, the third most-populated in Turkey. Firefighters from other Turkish cities have been sent as reinforcements and the army has been mobilised.

Evacuations

The fire started on Thursday and spread quickly to residential areas by winds blowing at 50 kilometres (30 miles) an hour. Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said 900 residents in five affected districts had been evacuated Friday night in Izmir.

On Saturday, those villages remained empty for security reasons, except for a handful of volunteers who left food and water for animals living in the forest. Wild animals, cats and dogs died in the fire but no human victim has yet been reported.

The fire damaged 16 buildings and affected 78 people, with 29 of them admitted to hospital, the Turkish health ministry said. Around 1,600 hectares (3,900 acres) have been affected, the minister said, adding that the challenging terrain was making it difficult to put out the fire at its origin.