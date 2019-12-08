Seeking professional help is the best way to deal with claims in UAE’s construction sector

Dubai's construction industry is complex and riddled with procedures Image Credit: Shutterstock

As construction and infrastructure projects in the UAE become more ubiquitous, the demand for professional legal advice has increased. Dubai's construction industry is complex and riddled with procedures that require a meticulous understanding of the concepts of contracts, negligence, insurance, liability, bonds and liens.

With the constant and rapid advancements being made in the field of construction, an understanding of these underlying factors will help any construction company tackle multitude of construction claims that may come their way.

Main disputes

Construction disputes in Dubai namely involve the large financial outlays of the project, the long durations and delays, and any disagreement between the contracting parties due to a violation of the contract.

The talented lawyers at Abdulla Al Suwaidi Advocates and Legal Consultants are fully equipped to tackle any construction disputes and claims in Dubai that may arise by providing professional, intuitive advice, and possible solutions to the seemingly impossible challenges in the construction industry.

Moreover, construction conflict resolution measures such as alternative dispute resolution, arbitration, mediation, settlement, negotiation, and litigation may be taken in order to rightfully implement the UAE's construction laws.

However, it is in the company's best interest to avoid any construction disputes from the start. Sub-contract agreements for small-scale projects are usually drafted by the engineer in charge. However, with large-scale projects much more is at stake.

Seek help

As such, these contracts must be carefully and articulately drafted according to the conditions of the International Federation of Consulting Engineers (FIDIC). The lawyers at Abdulla Al Suwaidi Advocates and Legal Consultants can assist in drafting sub-contract agreements and construction contracts that clearly state the rights of each party as stipulated by the FIDIC.

With Abdulla Al Suwaidi Advocates, clients can rest assured that they are defended by one of the best construction attorneys in Dubai, who have over 25 years of experience in handling cases ranging from the smallest of construction conflicts to the most complex of construction cases.

Having handled more than 30 large-scale construction dispute cases with a 100 per cent success rate, Abdulla Al Suwaidi Advocates boasts an exceptional track record of successful construction dispute cases in Dubai. For complete legal representation in resolving construction claims, Abdulla Al Suwaidi Advocates and Legal Consultants is here to assist you every step of the way.

- The writer is the managing director and senior legal consultant at Abdulla Al Suwaidi Advocates and Legal Consultants