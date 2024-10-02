Dubai: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Wednesday met His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, at Al Marmoom in Dubai.

They discussed a number of topics related to the UAE’s ongoing progress and ways to advance the aspirations of the nation and its people for further growth and prosperity, in the presence of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid highlighted the UAE’s ongoing commitment to supporting the wellbeing of its people and promoting development in sectors that contribute to the welfare of society.