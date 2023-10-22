Sharjah: The Supreme Committee for the Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) elections on Sunday announced the start of the registration phase for members of electoral bodies from Monday, October 23.

The registration will continue until November 20, for a period of 29 days at the nine designated polling centres in the various municipalities across the emirate.

Voters can also register themselves online using the ‘UAE Pass’ digital ID on the website of ECCS Sharjah, which is dedicated to the SCC polls, or on the Digital Sharjah platform.

The registration mechanism for the SCC elections, whether direct or electronic, requires that the voter be a citizen and resident of the Emirate of Sharjah and not less than 21 years of age. That is, the voter should have been born on or before December 5, 2002.

Nine electoral districts

The voter registration also has to be according to the family registration number linked to the town number in the administrative region to which the voter belongs within the nine electoral zones or districts. The electoral zones are Sharjah City, Al Dhaid, Khorfakkan, Kalba, Dibba Al-Hisn, Al Madam, Al Bataeh, Maliha, and Al Hamriyah.

A voter’s registration is approved if the town number matches the electoral district in which he or she was registered, followed by a text message notifying him/her of the acceptance of his/her registration and its approval within the electoral district or withholding of approval when the conditions are not met so that the voter’s data returns to his/her electoral district according to the town number found in his/her family book.

The registration of voters in the respective electoral bodies allows for the possibility of amending limited data registered with his/her identity, such as the electoral district, educational qualifications, and the inclusion of a mobile phone number or e-mail.

Smooth, easy registration

The electronic registration process is smooth and easy on the ECCS Sharjah website dedicated to the SCC polls, or the Digital Sharjah app, over a period of 29 days within 24 hours, by using the ‘UAE PASS.’ The online system verifies that the voter fulfills the relevant conditions, followed by a view of the voter’s data according to his/her identity, registration number, and administrative region, allowing it to be reviewed for confirmation, and acceptance or rejection of registration.

The direct in-person registration of voters in the electoral centres takes place from 8am to 3pm.

The electoral centres are the headquarters of the nine municipalities of the Emirate of Sharjah, namely, the Sharjah City Municipality, the Municipality of Al-Hamriyah, the Municipality of Al-Dhaid, the Municipality of Maliha, the Municipality of Al-Madam, the Municipality of Al-Bataeh, the Municipality of Dibba Al-Hisn City, the Municipality of Kalba City, and the Municipality of Khorfakkan.