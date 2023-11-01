Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President of and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has expressed his pride in Saudi Arabia for hosting the Fifa World Cup 2034.
Sheikh Mohammed wished Saudi Arabia success in organising the World Cup 2034, describing it an Arab victory, and yet another GCC’s achievement.
Taking to X, he wrote: “Saudi Arabia's hosting of the 2034 World Cup is an Arab triumph, a new success for the GCC and a Saudi victory that reaffirms the Kingdom's global standing.”
“Qatar showcased creativity in hosting the World Cup 2022. We have high expectations for the Kingdom's hosting of what could be the best edition in the history of the World Cup.
By hosting such international events, the region rises, grows, and flourishes. We are optimistic about fulfilling the vision of the Kingdom’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, aiming for the region to become 'the new Europe',” Sheikh Mohammed said.
The Vice-President wished Saudi Arabia all the best under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, and his trustworthy Crown Prince.
Saudi Arabia became the sole bidder to host the 2034 World Cup after Australia confirmed it would not make a bid for football’s global showpiece on Tuesday’s deadline day.