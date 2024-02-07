Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Community Development has announced its decision to declare and officially register the "Union for Human Rights Association" as a public benefit association. The association's headquarters will be in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and its scope of activity will be the United Arab Emirates.

Licensed by the Department of Community Development - Abu Dhabi, the Association, which comprises 16 specialised human rights experts, aims to provide advice and opinions on national reports submitted by the State to international human rights bodies and mechanisms. It also seeks to promote respect for civil, political, economic, social, cultural and environmental human rights for all segments of society. Additionally, the Association aims to contribute effectively to understanding regional and international human rights mechanisms, in order to cooperate with relevant international bodies and mechanisms to promote human rights and achieve sustainable development goals.

From the perspective of civil society, the Association aims to support the fundamental values and principles of human rights, which are enshrined in international law, the core human rights conventions, and international humanitarian law; participate in the development of national programs, initiatives, and strategies related to human rights; contribute to the harmonization of national legislation with international law in the field of the protection and promotion of human rights, in coordination with the relevant authorities; work to strengthen the capacities of national human rights cadres; contribute to the spread of a culture of human rights and the consolidation of its values and concepts in society; and organise training programmes, seminars, workshops, conferences, and local, regional, and international events related to human rights.

The association also aims to prepare and publish studies and research, and issue publications related to human rights; prepare data and reports for regional and international human rights mechanisms;anticipate the future in this field; receive and follow up on complaints with the relevant authorities; coordinate with the relevant authorities to request field visits to all entities related to human rights; enhance the participation of civil society in the development and harmonization of procedures and policies followed by the state.