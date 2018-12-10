Dr Lamya Fawwaz, director of the Zayed Sustainability Prize, said: “Within just 24 hours of the light installation event in Bolivia, 2,000 solar-powered lanterns were distributed to households and communities across the Municipality, creating an immediate impact on thousands of lives. The campaign is inspired by and is a reflection of Shaikh Zayed’s vision for global sustainability and humanitarianism. We are proud to continue his legacy by reaching out to new communities and impacting lives all over the world,” she said.