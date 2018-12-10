Abu Dhabi: The Zayed Sustainability Prize’s “Guiding Light” campaign has arrived in Bolivia, and will result in the donation of 2,000 solar lanterns to off-grid communities in the Municipality of San Juan.
The 20x20 metre light installation, revealing the Prize logo, was lit up at the Unidad Educativa Sagrado Corazon 4, in San Juan; the 2017 Global High Schools category Prize Winner, said a press release issued on Monday.
Launched in Bahrain on December 5, the global campaign is running from December 5 to January 9. The remaining three events will be held in Bangladesh on December 18, Kenya on January 6 and Abu Dhabi on January 9.
Dr Lamya Fawwaz, director of the Zayed Sustainability Prize, said: “Within just 24 hours of the light installation event in Bolivia, 2,000 solar-powered lanterns were distributed to households and communities across the Municipality, creating an immediate impact on thousands of lives. The campaign is inspired by and is a reflection of Shaikh Zayed’s vision for global sustainability and humanitarianism. We are proud to continue his legacy by reaching out to new communities and impacting lives all over the world,” she said.
School Director for Unidad Educativa Sagrado Corazon 4, Mercedes Almendras, said: “The campaign and distribution of the solar lanterns will create greater awareness of the importance of the use of renewable resources and raise the quality of life for many families,” she said.