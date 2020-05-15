More than 100,000 individuals from 115 nationalities have taken part in the initiative

Dubai: The ‘10 million meals’ campaign, the UAE’s biggest community campaign, has successfully concluded today (Friday, May 15) after providing more than 15.3 million meals to low-income families and individuals in the UAE.

More than 100,000 individuals from 115 nationalities have taken part in the initiative with some 1,000 volunteers working every day to distribute meals.

On his twitter page, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said: "Today, we concluded our humanitarian ‘10 million meals’ campaign. Over 100,000 participant from 115 nationalities helped secure 15.3 million meals. More than 1,000 volunteers are working daily to distribute food. All segments of the UAE society united to help people in need."

The campaign was launched under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives in collaboration with Social Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19, to provide food assistance to less fortunate families and individuals.