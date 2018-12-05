Dr Lamya Fawwaz, Director of the Zayed Sustainability Prize, said: “The Guiding Light campaign reflects Shaikh Zayed’s humanitarian vision and the prize’s dedication to delivering tangible solutions to some of the world’s most vulnerable communities. By partnering with our growing network of prize winners, who will help administer the solar lanterns — providing not only light to homes and medical clinics in rural areas, but the safety and greater opportunities that come with it — the campaign provides an opportunity to raise the profile of our prize winners, and further extend their impact,” she said.