Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Saturday temporarily suspended the issuance of all entry visas except for those holders of diplomatic passports. This will be effective as of March 17.

The decision does not apply to persons who have already got visas before the effective date.

In a statement issued today, the Federal Authority For Identity and Citizenship said the move was taken as a precautionary measure being initiated by the country to contain the spread of coronavirus and is in response to the World Health Organisation declaring the novel coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic - which makes travel at this point dangerous.

The authority added that the decision will be effective until countries of departure activate a mechanism for medical screening of passengers as an additional measure.