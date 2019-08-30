Abu Dhabi: The UAE has reiterated that it retains right to self-defence and retaliation to threats against Arab Coalition forces.

A statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said the UAE will not hesitate to protect the Arab Coalition forces when necessary

Terrorist organisations have started to increase the frequency of their attacks against Coalition forces and civilians, requiring the launch of specific airstrikes against terrorist militia, the ministry said in a reaction to a statement by the Yemeni Foreign Ministry.

The UAE ministry said the airstrikes were carried out by Coalition forces on August 28 and 29 according to the rules of engagement based on the Geneva Convention and international humanitarian law.

“Targeting terrorist militias was carried out according to information on the ground that confirmed that the militias were targeting Coalition forces. This has required a direct response to spare the forces any military threat, and the strikes were carried out specifically,” the ministry said.

The statement added: “The attacks against Arab Coalition forces were carried out by armed militias led by elements of terrorist organisations at Aden airport, injuring two members of the Coalition forces. Therefore, the Coalition forces used the right of self-defence to protect the forces and ensure their security.”

The statement noted that intelligence agencies have monitored terrorist cells that have begun to operate in Yemeni areas in the past weeks, threatening major efforts by the Coalition to eliminate terrorism in Yemen.