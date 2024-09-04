Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, received Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, Kuwait's First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Minister of Interior, at Union House in Dubai.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum welcomed the visiting dignitary and discussed ways to bolster the strategic partnership between the two countries. The meeting highlighted the progress resulting from the signing of several MoUs and Executive Programmes across various sectors during the fifth session of the UAE-Kuwait Joint Higher Committee, held earlier this week in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, which was attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum highlighted that the steady progress achieved in boosting the partnership between the UAE and Kuwait stems from deep-rooted fraternal ties, established long ago. The foundation for these ties were laid by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and the late Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah and the late Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

Sheikh Mohammed emphasised that the UAE and Kuwait's development journey continues to grow stronger each day, driven by the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait.

Sheikh Mohammed extended his best wishes for the continued prosperity of Kuwait and its people under the leadership of Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah.

Other focus areas of the meeting included boosting trade and expanding tourism by leveraging popular attractions both in the UAE and Kuwait. The two sides also highlighted the need to involve the private sector and explore new investment opportunities to achieve the ambitious goals of both nations and secure a better future for their peoples.

The meeting also covered important regional and international developments, particularly the situation in the Middle East. The two parties explored strategies to address regional challenges, with a focus on ensuring security and stability while working towards a comprehensive peace.