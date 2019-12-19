The UAE Federal Customs Authority warned residents about a bogus competition that is using the name and logo of the authority. For illustrative purposes. Image Credit: AP

Dubai: The UAE Federal Customs Authority (FCA) has raised a red flag over the latest bogus competition that’s been doing the rounds online.

Scammers have been using the logo and name of the customs authority, in addition to the names of popular UAE personalities, to con people in the UAE and those living abroad.

“Fraudsters have attempted to dupe individuals in the country, and abroad, by hosting a fake competition on social media and through spreading spam messages via email. The scammers used the logo and the name of the UAE Federal Customs Authority, and promised that participants can win a luxury car,” said the FCA.

“The fake competition promises that participants have the chance to win a luxury car. But in return, the fraudsters demand a Dh5,000 deposit in order to complete the procedure.”

The FCA has confirmed that it will take legal action against the scammers, whether they are based within the country or abroad, and to put an end to the fraudulent competition.

The Customs Authority appealed to the public not to respond to such types of competitions, and to immediately contact the authority on its official social media accounts @CUSTOMSUAE.