Dubai: South Indian state of Kerala is soon to get a huge financial boost in its rebuilding drive post the devastating floods. The UAE Red Crescent has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Kerala government to revive the state.
Pledging a sum of Dh10 million for the first phase of this project, Red Crescent will focus on building homes, medical facilities such as clinics and primary health care centres and also schools. The project will have several phases and as of now the first phase has been announced.
The MoU was signed by Fahad Abdul Rahman Bin Sultan, Deputy Secretary General of Emirates Red Crescent and U.V. Jose IAS, CEO — Life Mission and Director of the public relations department of the Kerala government in the presence of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, UAE Consul General in Kerala, Jamaal Hussain Al Zaabi, Chief Secretary Tome Jose and, Lulu group founder Yousuf Ali MA along with other government officials on Friday at Kerala Secretariat in Thiruvananthpuram.