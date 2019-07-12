In this file photo taken on August 21, 2018 men carry food and water aid distributed to people stranded by floods in Pandanad in Alappuzha District in the south Indian state of Kerala. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: South Indian state of Kerala is soon to get a huge financial boost in its rebuilding drive post the devastating floods. The UAE Red Crescent has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Kerala government to revive the state.

Pledging a sum of Dh10 million for the first phase of this project, Red Crescent will focus on building homes, medical facilities such as clinics and primary health care centres and also schools. The project will have several phases and as of now the first phase has been announced.