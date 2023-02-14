Dubai: The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has received a donation of Dh5 million from Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings, to support the organisation’s relief and humanitarian efforts in Turkey and Syria.
“The UAE leadership’s quick response to the earthquakes in Turkiye and Syria indicates its commitment to humanitarian causes, and this donation is part of our ongoing efforts to provide assistance for relief work. I hope this contribution will support their needs,” said Dr. Shamsheer.
The Emirates Red Crescent has also expressed its appreciation for the generous donation from Vayalil, noting that it will be used to fund the reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts in the affected areas. The organisation has launched ‘Bridges of Goodness’ campaign to aid the earthquake victims and has urged the community to support it.