Ministry says that all sectors across the country continue to operate as normal

Image Credit: Twitter

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said it was closely following regional developments, and reaffirmed the importance of de-escalating current tensions.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Ministry stressed the importance of dialogue and political solutions in the current situation.

We urge everyone to refrain from circulating fake news [about security]. - Dubai Media Office

It also confirmed that recent developments will not affect citizens, residents, or visitors to the UAE.

The Ministry said that all sectors across the country continue to operate as normal.