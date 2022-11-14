Bali: The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Monday attended the announcement of a number of agreements and memorandum of understanding between their countries at Bali Nusa Dua Convention Centre.
The agreements include a partnership MoU on climate action in preparation for COP28, which will be held in Abu Dhabi next year.
Another MoU on cooperation in the environment and climate change, and a third one the development of infrastructure, and a memo on artificial intelligence were also announced between the two countries.
Other deals include a cooperation agreement on cyber security, and an agreement on the mutual recognition of the authorised economic operator.
The two leaders also attended the announcement of an agreement on funding the Indonesian tuberculosis control programme .
A memo between Masdar and Indonesian Investment Authority was also announced.