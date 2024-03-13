Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a federal decree appointing Dr. Jamal Mohammed Obaid Al Kaabi as Director-General of the National Media Office with the rank of Under-Secretary.
The decree also stipulates appointing Ibrahim Abdul Latif Ahmed Al Mosa as Executive Director of the Support Services Sector with the rank of Assistant Under-Secretary, and Mohammed Ali Mohammed Aldhuhoori as Executive Director of the Media Operations Sector with the rank of Under-Secretary.
The new appointments underscore Sheikh Mohamed's dedication to fostering excellence and innovation within the National Media Office. With their wealth of expertise, the newly appointed officials will undoubtedly contribute to the continued advancement of the National Media Office's mission and objectives.