Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan reviewed, with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the State of Qatar, the prospects of further consolidating the fraternal relations between the two countries.
This came over a phone call today, wherein the two leaders also discussed expanding their collaboration in numerous fields and consolidating their mutual interests and ambitions of their two brotherly peoples for progress and prosperity.
Sheikh Mohamed also exchanged views with the Emir of Qatar on a number of regional and international issues and topics of interest.