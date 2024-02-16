Bahrain: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain discussed the fraternal ties between the two nations and collective efforts across various sectors to fulfil their shared goals of progress.

King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa welcomed on Friday Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his accompanying delegation in the presence of Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain.

King Hamad welcomed the visit of the UAE President and the accompanying delegation to his second home, Bahrain, where they exchanged friendly conversations that reflected the depth of the fraternal relations uniting the leaderships and peoples of the two countries based on strong ties of kinship, understanding, and a belief in their shared destiny. They reaffirmed their mutual commitment to continued coordination and consultation for the benefit of their peoples and the broader region.

Sheikh Mohamed offered his condolences and sympathies to King Hamad over the martyrdom of Major Abdullah Al Noaimi and a number of his comrades from the UAE Armed Forces following a recent terrorist act in Somalia while on duty training the Somali Armed Forces. King Hamad, in turn, expressed his deepest condolences and sympathies over the martyrs of the UAE.

Joint Gulf action

The meeting touched upon the importance of enhancing joint Gulf action and the two countries’ commitment to supporting it at various levels for the well-being of all citizens of Gulf Cooperation Council countries. Additionally, the two sides explored regional and international developments, along with ways to elevate bilateral and multilateral cooperation to address a range of issues and developments.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed stated that the fraternal relations between the UAE and Bahrain are growing stronger due to the shared dedication of their leaders to enhance ties across various sectors. He highlighted that the relationship between the UAE and Bahrain stands as a cornerstone of collective Gulf and Arab initiatives and reflects the aligned perspectives of both nations on regional issues.

MANAMA, BAHRAIN: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan signs a guest book during his visit to Bahrain National Guard Headquarters. Image Credit: UAE Presidential Court

Brotherly relations

King Hamad expressed his pride in the profound and brotherly relations between Bahrain and the UAE, emphasising his dedication to further strengthening these ties. He applauded the high level of cooperation and ongoing collaboration between the two countries, as well as their aligned strategic visions aimed at enhancing regional security and stability.

He hosted a lunch banquet in honour of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and the accompanying delegation.

The meeting was attended by Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Abdullah Muhair Al Ketbi, Minister of Federal Supreme Council Affairs; Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport and Member of the Executive Council; Fahad Al Ameri, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain; and a number of senior officials.

MANAMA, BAHRAIN: Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs and National Security Adviser (2nd L) bids farewell to UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (R), before departing from Manama. Image Credit: UAE Presidential Court

Upon arrival at the Sakhir Air Base earlier on Friday, the UAE President was received by King Hamad, Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain, and a number of high-ranking officials in the Kingdom.

Sheikh Mohamed, accompanied by King Hamad bin Isa and Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, visited the headquarters of the Royal Guard, where they were briefed on its facilities and annexes. Upon their arrival at the headquarters, the national anthems of the UAE and Bahrain were played.

MANAMA, BAHRAIN: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan(R) offers condolences to the family members of martyr Major Abdullah Al Nuaimi, at Bahrain National Guard Headquarters. Image Credit: UAE Presidential Court

Condolences

The UAE President also visited the family of the late Major Abdullah Al Nuaimi, offering his heartfelt condolences and sympathies. He prayed for God Almighty’s mercy and forgiveness for him and all Emirati martyrs, and for their families to find patience and comfort.

He penned a message in the visitor’s book at the headquarters, expressing, “It is a pleasure to visit the Royal Guard’s headquarters, a key pillar of Bahrain’s national framework, emblematic of the nation’s strong defence and its contributions to security and stability locally and regionally. I extend my best wishes to Royal Guard members for their ongoing success and honour.”

Gratitude

Lieutenant General Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa presented a gift to Sheikh Mohamed on the occasion of his visit to the headquarters of the Royal Guard, expressing gratitude for the visit and highlighting the pride of Royal Guard members in welcoming His Highness. Sheikh Mohamed was bid farewell by King Hamad bin Isa as he departed Bahrain.