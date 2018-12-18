“We, Muslims, recognise the importance of the impending visit by Pope Francis. He is signalling that tolerance, compassion, and dialogue enable understanding and peace. He is appreciating adventurous, good-willed Christians who are engaging Muslims and people of many other faiths. Pope Francis is admiring the beauty of a peaceful global community composed of people from some 200 countries. He is joining us all in praising our Creator for making each of us a unique individual and bridging our differences with universal values.”