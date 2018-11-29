Abu Dhabi: UAE leaders honoured the families of the country’s martyrs on Thursday with medals during an event held at Wahat Al Karama to mark Commemoration Day.
Families of martyrs were honoured by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Shaikh Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Shaikh Hamad Bin Mohammad Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Shaikh Saud Bin Rashid Al Mualla of Umm Al Quwain and Shaikh Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah.
Upon the arrival of the rulers, 21 cannon shots were fired and the rulers placed a wreath at the Wahat Al Karama memorial.
The families were then honoured with medals in recognition of their sacrifices for the sake of the nation.
Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed tweeted: “The martyrs of our nation are generation that graduated from the school of Zayed. They grew up with love and loyalty for the nation, and held on to authentic Emirati values. They were the best the nation had to offer, and they proved their courage and resolve in the fields of battle. I proudly salute them all.”
“Our martyrs will remain in our memories forever, and their families will always remain in the heart of the nation and at the centre of its attention due to their patience and sacrifice. From them, we learn lessons of loyalty and dedication to our beloved nation,” he added.
In an address during the event, Mohammad Al Murr, prominent Emirati writer and former speaker of the Federal National Council, said: “It is with utmost pride today that we mark the memory of our martyrs whose names will remain a shining light in the history of our nation, a memory engraved in the memories of all citizens. This occasion is not merely a date in which we remember our martyrs, it is a day in which we express our gratitude and honour the courageous Emiratis who believed in their oath and sacrificed their lives to protect the nation from threats to its security. They heeded the call of duty and assumed their national responsibility in thwarting aggressors and standing for justice.”
Al Murr added: “On this red-letter day, we pay rich tribute to the founding father, late Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who laid solid foundations for authentic national values including faithfulness, supporting justice, defending the homeland and extending a helping hand to others. Zayed’s values have resulted in the UAE’s people sacrificing their lives for the sake of their country. As it coincides with the Year of Zayed, we should evoke the values of heroism, devotion, patriotism and belonging. The late Shaikh Zayed has left behind a rich heritage of values and principles that we are proud of including [and] be on standby to sacrifice everything for the sake of the country.”
He further said: “We should also thank President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan for dedicating November 30 as a day to commemorate the UAE martyrs. It was a decision that reflects the wise leadership’s appreciation of the martyrs and their sacrifices. We also pay homage to the mothers, fathers, wives and sons of the martyrs, as they are the source of their noble values and principles.”