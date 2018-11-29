In an address during the event, Mohammad Al Murr, prominent Emirati writer and former speaker of the Federal National Council, said: “It is with utmost pride today that we mark the memory of our martyrs whose names will remain a shining light in the history of our nation, a memory engraved in the memories of all citizens. This occasion is not merely a date in which we remember our martyrs, it is a day in which we express our gratitude and honour the courageous Emiratis who believed in their oath and sacrificed their lives to protect the nation from threats to its security. They heeded the call of duty and assumed their national responsibility in thwarting aggressors and standing for justice.”