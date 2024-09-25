New York: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, held separate meetings in New York with a number of prime ministers and foreign ministers from countries participating in the 79th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 79).

Sheikh Abdullah met with Dr Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines; Musalia Mudavadi, Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs of Kenya; and Amadou Oury Bah, Prime Minister of Guinea.

He also met with Jean-Noël Barrot, congratulating him on his appointment as Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic. He also met with Péter Szijjártó, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary; Sara Beysolow Nyanti, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Liberia; Paulson Panapa, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Labour and Trade of Tuvalu; Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Nigeria; Enrique Manalo, Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines; and Eduardo Enrique Reina, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Honduras.

The discussions with the prime ministers covered several issues on the agenda of the United Nations General Assembly, along with cooperation in various sectors, including the economy, technology, artificial intelligence, trade, investment, culture, education, agriculture, food security, renewable energy, and climate.

Sheikh Abdullah’s meetings with the foreign ministers highlighted the importance of multilateral efforts to address global challenges, alongside enhancing joint action through international organisations.

During the meetings, Sheikh Abdullah affirmed the UAE’s commitment to building strong, sustainable partnerships with nations worldwide, based on trust, mutual respect, and shared interests, aimed at achieving comprehensive development and promoting the well-being of societies.

Gaza crisis

Sheikh Abdullah also discussed with the ministers the latest regional and international developments, including the situation in the Middle East and the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

In this context, Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the UAE’s steadfast support for peace, stability, and development globally, stressing the need to strengthen collective global action to tackle current challenges and achieve sustainable security and stability for all.

In a related meeting, Sheikh Abdullah held talks with Cindy McCain, Executive Director of the World Food Programme, to discuss cooperation and strategic partnerships between the UAE and the programme in global humanitarian efforts.