GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

UAE expresses solidarity with China over deadly Tibet floods

MoFA expresses solidarity with China following deadly floods and landslides near Tibet

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE expresses solidarity with China over deadly Tibet floods

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity with China over the victims of floods and landslides near Tibet, close to its border with Nepal, which resulted in a number of deaths and missing people, as well as significant damage.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed the UAE’s sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the People’s Republic of China and its people over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

UAE leaders meet in Dubai, discuss development

UAE leaders meet in Dubai, discuss development

2h ago1m read
UAE leaders mourn Norway’s King Harald V

UAE leaders mourn Norway’s King Harald V

1m read
Emirati women take UAE's voice to world: Sheikha Latifa

Emirati women take UAE's voice to world: Sheikha Latifa

1m read
Women are the heart of UAE society, says Sheikha Fatima

Women are the heart of UAE society, says Sheikha Fatima

1m read