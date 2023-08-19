Dubai: The UAE Consulate in Los Angeles has issued an advisory to all UAE citizens in the US in light of the impending rainstorm from Hurricane Hilary.
Emphasising the importance of safety, the consulate urges citizens to strictly adhere to safety guidelines provided by US authorities.
For emergency situations, Emiratis can reach out to the consulate via the following hotline numbers: 0097180024 or 0097180044444.
Additionally, the consulate has recommended citizens to register for the Twajudi service for further assistance and updates.
Tropical storm warnings extended into Southern California Friday night as Hurricane Hilary, which has been bringing winds and rain to Mexico, approaches the US.
It’s expected to weaken and become a tropical storm by the time it reaches Southern California, which is forecast to occur by Sunday night.
The storm will bring high winds, up to around 50mph, but rain and flooding are chief concerns, according to the forecasters.
Officials in Los Angeles, San Diego and other places urged people to take the storm seriously, and to be prepared for flooding and power outages.