UAE condemns Israeli Knesset’s approval of two bills seeking to impose sovereignty over occupied West Bank

The UAE stressed that this step constitutes a dangerous escalation

UAE condemns Israeli Knesset’s approval of two bills seeking to impose sovereignty over occupied West Bank

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the Israeli Knesset’s approval, in a preliminary reading, of two bills intended to impose Israeli sovereignty over the occupied West Bank and to legalise control over a settlement.

The UAE stressed that this step constitutes a dangerous escalation and a blatant violation of international law, undermining efforts to achieve a just and comprehensive peace in the region.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reaffirmed the UAE’s categorical rejection of all unilateral measures aimed at altering the legal and historical status of the occupied Palestinian territory. The Ministry warned that any attempt to annex the West Bank would be categorically rejected, as it undermines the foundations of the two-state solution.

The Ministry further emphasised the importance of supporting regional and international efforts to revive the peace process and end illegal practices. It affirmed the UAE’s commitment to promoting peace and justice and to safeguarding the rights of the Palestinian people.

The Ministry also called on the international community to uphold its legal and political responsibilities and to take the necessary measures to ensure security and stability for all peoples of the region.

