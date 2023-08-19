Abu Dhabi: The UAE has strongly condemned the burning of churches and numerous homes in Pakistan by extremists and denounced the resultant violence.
In a statement issued today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs commended the prudence and responsiveness of the Pakistani government in addressing these grievous acts.
The Ministry affirmed the UAE’s rejection of all practices aimed at undermining security and stability that are contrary to humanitarian and moral values and principles. “Hate speech and extremism contradict international efforts being made to spread the values of tolerance, coexistence, and peace among peoples,” the statement reads.
The statement stressed the importance of respecting religious symbols and sanctities and avoiding incitement and polarisation. In these challenging times, there is a pressing need for nations to collectively champion the universal tenets of tolerance and harmonious coexistence to pave the way for stability and sustainable development, the Ministry said.