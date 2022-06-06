Abu Dhabi: The UAE has condemned the blasphemous remarks made by India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s spokesperson that insulted Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).
The UAE expressed its denunciation and rejection of insults of the Prophet Muhammad.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed the UAE’s firm rejection of all practices and behaviour that contradict moral and human values and principles.
The ministry underscored the need to respect religious symbols and not violate them, as well as confront hate speech and violence.
The ministry also noted the importance of strengthening the shared international responsibility to spread the values of tolerance and human coexistence while preventing any practices that would inflame the sentiments of followers of different religions.