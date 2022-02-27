Abu Dhabi: The UAE has called on Russia and Ukraine to adopt diplomacy and sit at the negotiation table to find a political settlement that ends the ongoing crisis.
Dr Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, said the UAE adopts a firm stance towards the basic principles of the United Nations, international law, state sovereignty, and rejects military solutions.
“We believe that alignment and posturing will only lead to more violence, and in the Ukrainian crisis our priority is to encourage all parties to adopt diplomacy and negotiate to find a political settlement that ends this crisis,” Gargash added.
He went on to say that the world is facing a difficult test and severe polarisation imposed by the Ukrainian crisis. This threatens the foundations of the international community and fuels instability.
“Based on our experience from a region full of crises, we believe that political solutions and creating balances that enhance security and stability are the best way to address crises and limit their effects,” Gargash tweeted.