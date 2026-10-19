UAE and French Presidents discuss cooperation and regional developments

Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the strategic ties between the two countries and ways to broaden their scope, particularly in the fields of the economy, investment, energy, advanced technology, artificial intelligence, and other areas that support the two countries’ shared vision and aspirations for development and prosperity for their peoples. The meeting took place today during the French President’s official visit to the UAE.