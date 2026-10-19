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UAE and French Presidents discuss cooperation and regional developments

The two leaders discussed the strategic ties between the two countries

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Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan receives Emmanuel Macron during an official visit reception at the airport.
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan receives Emmanuel Macron during an official visit reception at the airport.
UAE Presidential Court

Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the strategic ties between the two countries and ways to broaden their scope, particularly in the fields of the economy, investment, energy, advanced technology, artificial intelligence, and other areas that support the two countries’ shared vision and aspirations for development and prosperity for their peoples. The meeting took place today during the French President’s official visit to the UAE.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Macron reaffirmed their continued commitment to supporting UAE-France cooperation in vital sectors while advancing progress on joint projects, including across the areas of energy, advanced technology, and artificial intelligence.

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The two sides also reviewed regional and international issues, foremost among them developments in the Middle East and ongoing efforts to address their impact on maritime security and global energy supplies. They underscored their shared determination to strengthen coordination with the aim of reinforcing security, stability, and peace in the region for the benefit of all its countries and peoples.

The UAE President hosted a banquet in honour of the French President.

Macron also signed the VIP guestbook, expressing his pride in the continued development of UAE-France relations and wishing the two countries’ ties further growth.

The meeting and banquet were attended by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; and several ministers and officials.

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