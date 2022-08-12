Oman: The UAE Embassy in Oman has urged all Emiratis currently in the country to take extra caution due to unstable weather conditions.
In a statement issued on Friday, the embassy called on all Emiratis to abide by safety instructions issued by Omani authorities.
Emiratis are advised to contact the embassy in case of any emergency on 0097180024.
According to Omani media, a tropical depression has formed in the Arabian Sea, roughly 600km from Ras Al Hadd in South Al Sharqiyah Governorate.
Rainfall is expected in the governorates of Al Buraimi and Al Dhahirah along with a number of other governorates.
The Directorate General of Meteorology said: “Cumulus clouds are forming over parts of Al Buraimi and Al Dhahirah governorates, with chances of scattered rain and thunderstorms at times, and the continuation of clouds flowing over the governorates of South Al Sharqiyah, Al Wusta and Dhofar, with chances of drizzles on the coasts and mountains of Dhofar Governorate.”
The latest satellite images and analysis from the National Centre for Early Warning indicate that the centre of the tropical depression is in the northeast of the Arabian Sea at latitude 22.2 north and longitude 65.4 east.