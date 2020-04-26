Counters to open from 9am to 3pm, employee count should not exceed 30%

Image Credit: Twitter/Supplied

Dubai: Government transaction centers can resume work while adhering to social distancing certain protocols, Dubai Economy announced on Sunday.

The move is in line with the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management's partial easing of restrictions on movement in Dubai, according to the agency.

The transaction counters are to open from 9am to 3pm, while employee count should not exceed 30% of the staff. At the same time, customer services will continue to be provided remotely.

Customers and staff are strictly advised to adhere to sanitation and social distancing guidelines.

Al Amer visa centres reopen

Meanwhile, all Amer visa centers in Dubai reopened on Sunday (April 26, 2020), the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, GDRFA - Dubai.