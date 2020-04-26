Dubai: Government transaction centers can resume work while adhering to social distancing certain protocols, Dubai Economy announced on Sunday.
The move is in line with the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management's partial easing of restrictions on movement in Dubai, according to the agency.
The transaction counters are to open from 9am to 3pm, while employee count should not exceed 30% of the staff. At the same time, customer services will continue to be provided remotely.
Customers and staff are strictly advised to adhere to sanitation and social distancing guidelines.
Al Amer visa centres reopen
Meanwhile, all Amer visa centers in Dubai reopened on Sunday (April 26, 2020), the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, GDRFA - Dubai.
After authorities in Dubai announced the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, Amer visa centers started receiving customers from 9am to 3pm. Precautions observed include wearing masks and conducting thermal screening on employees and customers.