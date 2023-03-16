Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, on Thursday received Ali Shamkhani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, at Beach Palace in Abu Dhabi.
They discussed bilateral relations and opportunities for bolstering and developing them to serve mutual interest of the two countries, particularly in political, economic and commercial fields.
Sheikh Tahnoun and Shamkhani exchanged views over a number of issues of common interest and the importance of exerting further efforts for the region’s stability and prosperity.