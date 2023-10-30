Sharjah: In line with the directives of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and the Ruler of Sharjah, the Sharjah Debt Settlement Committee (SDSC) approved Dh75.824 million to clear the debts of 126 citizens. This initiative aims to ensure a stable life for citizens and their financial wellbeing.
Rashid Ahmed Abdulla Bin Al Shaikh, Chairman of Al Dewan Al Amiri and SDSC, announced that the amount will clear the debts of 126 individuals.
The total amount processed by the committee since the beginning is Dh1.127,134,153 benefitting a total of 2,212 debtors.
