Dubai: The World Radiocommunication Conference (WRC-23) kicked off today at the Dubai World Trade Centre, bringing together more than 4,500 government officials from 193 countries and 900 international organisations, universities and companies from around the world.
Held every four years for a period of four weeks, the World Radiocommunication Conference (WRC) is mandated to update the Radio Regulations, the sole international treaty governing the use of the radio frequency spectrum and the geostationary and non-geostationary satellite orbits.
Tweeting on the occasion, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said: “The UAE government is hosting today the world’s most important telecommunications conference, attended by more than 4,500 government officials from 193 countries and 900 international organisations, universities and companies from around the world.”
“The World Radiocommunication Conference (WRC-23) is the place where countries of the world agree on wireless communications, their frequencies and their role in new sectors such as health, education, manufacturing, smart cities and others. We are proud that the UAE government is hosting such a global event, and we welcome all representatives of countries, companies and universities. Our message to everyone is welcome to the country of the future,” Sheikh Mohammed added.
WRC-23, which will run from November 20 brings national government authorities and telecommunication regulatory agencies together with representatives of key radiocommunications users and providers to consider crucial policy and technical regulatory discussions at the global level.