Vice President says 2022 will be even better, thanks to Emirati talent and determination

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum chairs the final Cabinet meeting of 2021 on Monday at Expo 2020 Dubai Image Credit: Twitter/@HHShkMohd

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Monday chaired the final Cabinet meeting of 2021, during which the year-round achievements were reviewed.

In a series of tweets, Sheikh Mohammed outlined achievements made in 2021, emphasising that the UAE has been and will remain exceptional, expecting the next year to be more beautiful due to the great Emirati cadres and the strong determination of a country entering its 50th year with trust and preparation.

“The year 2021 has been passing quickly and is eventful with work, achievements and ability to overcome challenges. I expect better achievements in 2022 thanks to our qualified cadres and strong determination,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

Largest reform

“This year saw the largest legislative reform in the UAE’s history with almost 50 laws covering all areas were updated. Our passport is the strongest one globally. Our country is the safest country in the world. The people’s trust in the government is the highest among world’s governments,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

The Vice President said: “In 2021, thousands of teams worked to consolidate the UAE’s excellence. The UAE is ranked first globally in 152 development and economic indicators. Our economy is the most attractive investment destination in terms of foreign direct investment [FDI].”

Other achievements include the UAE being the first globally for attracting talent and the top country in attracting tourists after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sheikh Mohammed pointed out that the UAE is ranked high regionally by international credit rating institutions. “We are the highest regionally in the supremacy of law and transparency indices and our education is the best in the Arab world in terms of teaching science and mathematics. Our government is ranked second globally for adapting to changes,” he said.