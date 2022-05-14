Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, affirmed the UAE today embarks on a new stage in its history under a new leader.

Congratulating His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler of Abu Dhabi, on being elected as President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said that the UAE people pledge their allegiance to listen, obey and line up behind Sheikh Mohammed to lead them on a new historical journey.

In a letter published on his twitter page on the occasion, Sheikh Mohammed noted that Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is the shadow and extension of Zayed, describing him as the protector of the values, principles, and pillars that the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan instilled when he founded this country with his brothers, the Rulers of the Emirates.

The letter reads the following:

“In the name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful.....

On this red-letter day in the history of the UAE, and after we bade farewell to the caring father and second leader, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Federal Supreme Council in Abu Dhabi elected His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the next president of the UAE.

The UAE today embarks on a new stage in its history under its new leader … a leader that has been very well-known among his people for many years... as a leader in the fields of championship, a leader who has been known for being the protector of our union and the builder of its fortified fortress, our armed forces….

He is the founder of the 'UAE Centennial Plan, which promoted the UAE’s position among the world’s nations and peoples. He is knowns as a global leader who built firm strategic relations for his country with the East and West.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is the shadow and extension of Zayed. He is the protector of the values, principles and pillars that Zayed instilled when he founded this country with his brothers, the Rulers of the Emirates.

His inauguration as President of the UAE today represents a new historical era for the country, in which we look forward to a great journey towards glory and development to further consolidate the global sovereignty and leadership of the UAE.

The people of the UAE loved His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his generosity, kindness, and tenderness for his people. They saw him taking care of the sick, relieving the distress, supporting children, consoling martyrs’ families, and thinking and planning for the future of their generations.

They have seen him visiting them in their homes, motivating them in their fields of work, receiving them in his Majlis (council), and launching development projects, and new industries. They saw him building national economic sectors and launching leading international companies during his many years of service.

Today, the UAE people pledge their allegiance to him…. Pledge allegiance to listen, obey and line up behind him to lead them on a new historical journey, during which future generations are encouraged by the third president of the UAE so do the world with a country that represents a future global model seeking to promote goodness and brotherhood values for all humanity.