Dubai: The UAE will have a national human rights authority to monitor the dossier of human rights, develop policies and coordinate with relevant local and international bodies to maintain the country’s civilised image.

The move was taken at Monday’s Cabinet meeting chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. tweeted about the decision taken in what was the last cabinet meeting of 2020.

“Today, I chaired the last meeting of the Cabinet in 2020. We have approved the establishment of a national human rights authority tasked with monitoring the dossier of human rights, develop policies and coordinate with relevant local and international bodies to maintain the country’s civilised image,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

During the meeting, the Vice-President approved the restructuring of the Emirates Competitiveness Council under the chairmanship of Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi. The council will embrace a new vision to entrench the UAE’s competitiveness. “The UAE is ranked first globally in 121 indexes. We aim to pave the way for a new phase of global excellence with the beginning of the next 50 years,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

Sheikh Mohammed also approved the setting up of a national entrepreneurship council chaired by Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs. The council’s members will include establishments supporting national enterprises.

A council for coordinating federal and local financial policies will also be established. An executive office has been set up as an affiliate of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to combat money laundering and terrorism financing.

“The UAE economy is global, and hence its legislation keeps up with its global position,” Sheikh Mohammed said.