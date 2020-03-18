Says 'it is heartwarming to see how dealing with coronavirus has unified people'

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, delivers a speech about the UAE’s COVID-19 response on Monday. Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi- His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, took to Twitter to thank national institutions and businesses for their high sense of social responsibility and conscience during the coronavirus crisis.

“This high sense of responsibility and awareness strengthens our trust in the ability of the UAE government, private sector and community to overcome the crisis. Collaborating and united communities can stand together powerfully in the face of challenges and triumph over them,” Sheikh Mohammed said on his Twitter page.