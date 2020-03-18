Abu Dhabi- His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, took to Twitter to thank national institutions and businesses for their high sense of social responsibility and conscience during the coronavirus crisis.
“This high sense of responsibility and awareness strengthens our trust in the ability of the UAE government, private sector and community to overcome the crisis. Collaborating and united communities can stand together powerfully in the face of challenges and triumph over them,” Sheikh Mohammed said on his Twitter page.
“I would like to recognise all the small, medium and large businesses in the UAE that have risen up with initiatives and programs that support the people of the UAE. It is heartwarming to see how this challenge has unified people and mobilised all humanity towards a shared goal,” he added.