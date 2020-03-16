His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces,took to Twitter on Monday to commend the efforts of the COVID19 response team in the country.

He tweeted: "Today we were briefed by the COVID19 working group via video conference. We commend the immense efforts of the Emiratis working tirelessly for their Country. This team work and cooperation is at the core of our national strategy. God protect the UAE and the entire world."