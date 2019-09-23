Initiative aims to find a job for each Emirati job seeker in Dubai

Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, has approved an Emiratisation plan that aims to find a job for each Emirati jobseeker in the emirate.

The plan is in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the implementation of the UAE’s Emiratisation Strategy.

The plan involves monitoring and analysing the job market and education systems and skills, providing training and employment programmes, career guidance and counselling programmes, and forming the necessary policies and law.

The Emiratisation plan includes several innovative initiatives like launching future skills’ platforms, lifelong learning, and direct employment.

It will have vocational counselling and educational guidance, as well as training and requalification programmes for job seekers.

Sheikh Hamdan said that the Dubai government will give encouraging incentives for the private sector to contribute to increasing Emiratisation rates in the labour market.

"The public and private sector share this big national responsibility, and we have trust in the private sector’s commitment to supporting the dossier of Emiratisation,” Sheikh Hamdan said.