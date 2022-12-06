Bilateral relations

During the meeting at DGR’s headquarters, the two parties discussed economic cooperation and highlighted ways to strengthen bilateral relations in the cultural and scientific fields. They also explored collaboration prospects between Sharjah and King Sejong Institute, a Korean language institute, and shone light on the vibrant cultural legacy of the East Asian country in over 80 countries. The two sides also discussed developing foreign affairs strategies and policies.

Sheikh Majid Al Qasimi, Director of the Department of Government Relations, and Choi Young-joon, Deputy Consul General of the Republic of Korea

Sheikh Majid Al Qasimi noted that the visit of the delegation paved the way for new collaboration opportunities between the emirate and cities in South Korea.

Building bridges

He said: “Opening doors to communication and cooperation between countries and cities is a testament to the common values that bind cultures and people. Exploring opportunities with South Korea reflects the vision of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed AlQasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to introduce the Emirati and Arab cultures to the world through building bridges between nations through knowledge, arts and books, in addition to economic cooperation in sectors as varied as investment, education and many others.”

During their visit, DGR organised a tour for the South Korean delegation to several cultural landmarks in the emirate, including the Sharjah Archaeology Museum, which houses and displays antiques and antiquities dating back to the pre-Islamic era.

House of Wisdom

The delegation also toured the House of Wisdom, where they were briefed on the unique features of the futuristic library and social hub. The guests were introduced to the various amenities and facilities offered at the cultural edifice and briefed on the cultural events and activities organised throughout the year, in addition to its collection of rare and valuable books in different domains.

The South Korean delegation concluded their tour with a visit to the University of Sharjah, where they were updated on its diverse faculties and research facilities.

Cultural centre

The visit was aimed at discussing the participation of South Korea, represented by King Sejong Institute, in Sharjah’s new upcoming cultural centre which is being established in partnership with the British Council, Alliance Française, and Goethe-Institut.