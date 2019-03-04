Image Credit:

Dubai: The new Al Safa Art and Design Library with over 4,000 titles, an art gallery, and a children’s section designed to host a variety of events and workshops for children has been opened to the public as part of a project that will serve as a benchmark for libraries.

Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, officially inaugurated the new Al Safa Art and Design Library, which is part of an initiative launched in 2016 by Shaikha Latifa Bint Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture).

Shaikh Hamdan unveiled an interactive digital curtain to inaugurate the library, which is a branch of the Dubai Public Library.

Shaikh Hamdan also toured the library along with Abdul Rahman Bin Mohammad Al Owais, UAE Minister of Health and Prevention and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Dubai Culture and Shaikha Latifa.

During the launch, which coincides with the UAE’s National Month of Reading, Al Owais said Dubai Culture works tirelessly to develop the emirate’s cultural and artistic landscapes to boost happiness across the community.

“The library’s design transcends traditional concepts to create a conducive environment for visitors allowing them to interact with each other and draw inspiration from the projects and initiatives that it will host year round,” Al Owais said. Shaikha Latifa said the Al Safa Art and Design Library redefines the classic library format with cutting-edge technology and immersive experiences, not only in the form of knowledge it can impart, but also the form of the design of its physical space.

“The library offers group workspaces, meeting areas, a cafe, an art gallery, a lounge area, and a children’s library. As we value the original dimension of Dubai Public Libraries, I believe that the shift in the way we operate will engage new and young audiences at a time when the concept of the library is being redefined,” Shaikha Latifa said.

“This is but the first step in a journey we committed ourselves to, during the Year of Reading, and for this, we will continue to revamp the remaining seven Dubai Public Libraries,” she added.