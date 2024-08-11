Sheikh Nahyan highlighted the deep-rooted ties between the UAE and Pakistan, emphasising the commitment of both countries to nurturing and strengthening their relationship.

"Our cultural, political, commercial, and people-to-people linkages are deeply rooted in shared values and beliefs and provide a strong and stable foundation for our close relations, now and in the future. We also have hope and strong resolve for achieving progress and peace in all corners of the world, we are determined to take advantage of the emerging and growing special place of both Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates in world affairs,” he said.

He added: “On this special occasion of your country’s 77th Day of Independence, we in the UAE are proud to join the people of Pakistan in offering hope and optimism for the future of our countries, our region, and the world. We in the UAE are proud to work with our Pakistani brothers and sisters to achieve regional and global progress and prosperity.”

The Pakistan Ambassador highlighted the special bond between Pakistan and the UAE. “I extend my gratitude to UAE leadership and the Pakistan Association Dubai for making this possible,” he said.

Alia Al Hammadi, Deputy Chairperson of the UAE Government Media Office, emphasised that the celebration reflects the deep-rooted historical relations and strategic partnership between the United Arab Emirates and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Al Hammadi noted that cooperation between the two countries spans various fields, highlighting that the UAE is keen to support sustainable development in Pakistan through the implementation of major projects.

Organised by the UAE Government Media Office in collaboration with Emirates Loves Pakistan page, the Pakistan Association Dubai, Dubai Police and Dubai World Trade Centre, the 12-hour event witnessed the participation of tens of thousands of people.

Pakistani expats celebrated their culture, cuisine, cricket and the Olympic gold won by Arshad Nadeem. Image Credit: Sajila Saseendran/Gulf News

The event showcased the rich cultural diversity of Pakistan, featuring a variety of performances, including traditional music and dance, as well as exhibitions of Pakistani handicrafts. Dressed in their flag colours, Pakistani expats celebrated their culture, cuisine, cricket and the Olympic gold medal.

Among the Emirati attendees was Ahmed Al Mazrooqi who works in Abu Dhabi. He pointed out that the friendly relationship between the UAE and Pakistan had started with the Father of the Nation, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

“Today Pakistani community is the among the largest expat population groups here in the UAE. We are really honoured and pleased to consider Pakistanis as our brothers who helped us build this great nation. I have many Pakistani friends…and who does not love Pakistani food. We grew up eating many Pakistani dishes from Karachi Darbar. I am sure we are going to have a great celebration of our cultural bonds,” said Al Mazrooqi.

Nashmia Rashid, a lecturer with Emirates Aviation College, came with her husband’s mother and his brother’s family. “This is the first such community event of my daughter Eman, who is just six months and my brother-in-law’s son Moosa, who is eight months now. We got them dressed in our flag colours and we are so thrilled to take part in the celebrations here. I am specifically looking forward to watching the show by Shehzad Roy, who is my favourite, and other singers. We are also checking out the food stalls. Being around with the community is always uplifting. Independence Day is one event where we want to be able to celebrate with everybody.”

Celebrating Olympic medal

Several people were spotted attending the event in wheelchairs. One of them was long-term Dubai resident Farzana Yasmeen. “I have been living in the UAE for 40 years. I always make it a point to celebrate Pakistan’s national events with my daughter and family. Earlier, I used to walk and come. Now, I am in this wheelchair but still I wanted to come and attend this big celebration of our country,” said the 65-year-old.

Her daughter Isma Khan said the excitement was more as the celebration was taking place soon after her country won the first Olympics gold medal.

A stall was dedicated to celebrate the victory of Arshad Nadeem who won gold in javelin at the Paris Olympics. People were seen taking pictures with his portrait displayed over there.

The UAE and Pakistan share a longstanding relationship, bolstered by strategic partnerships and growing economic ties. The UAE has been a major supporter of development in Pakistan. This partnership includes significant investments, with the UAE recently committing $10 billion to promising sectors in Pakistan.

The expat awardees

The awardees included Dr Faisel Ikram, President of the Pakistan Association Dubai, recognized for his efforts in establishing the largest community center for overseas Pakistanis. The association's medical center, the first non-profit healthcare facility in the GCC, has provided affordable healthcare to thousands since its inception.

Other notable honorees included Dr Yarjan Abdul Samad is an Assistant Professor of Aerospace Engineering at Khalifa University, UAE and a Senior Research Associate and Senior Teaching Fellow at The University of Cambridge. His research work is based on developing graphene and 2D materials-based technologies for Space and Aerospace. He was among the team of scientists on European Space Agency (ESA)’s Zero Gravity flights who were the first to test Graphene in microgravity.

Chef Chaudary Abdul Hameed, founder of the renowned Ravi Restaurant, was also recognised for his impact on Dubai's culinary scene, along with Halima Jumani, co-founder of Kibsons, who has played a pivotal role in establishing the brand as a leading name in the UAE's grocery market.

Additionally, Mudassir Sheikha, co-founder of Careem, received accolades for revolutionizing the transportation sector in the region. Yahya Jan, President and Design Director at NORR, was honored for his contributions to architecture, including the design of the upcoming "Ciel tower" set to be the tallest hotel in the world.