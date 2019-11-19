Moaza Al Marri, Executive Director, Office of the Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, Chairperson of Women Committee, RTA said: “Establishing a mother and child centre is a big boost to fostering a working environment that caters to the requirements of both the job and motherhood, besides addressing the psychological concerns of working moms. The new facility has a different role from ‘My Child’s Nursery’. It is focused on external emergency conditions experienced by children of working mothers, which might have a direct impact on the mothers’ performance due to mental distraction. As such, the establishment of this facility will encourage our female employees to be close to their children while working till the emergency condition is over. The initiative which is driven by humanitarian, civilised and ethical principles will open across government entities will support working women. Corners are designed to the top international standards encompassing office logistics and integrated working tools, besides edutainment and other means for children includigg infants upto 10 year olds.”