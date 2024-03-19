Dubai: The public spending on the Dubai’s charitable sector reached Dh4 billion in 2023, with 53,900 charitable initiatives and projects launched both domestically and internationally.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, revealed these figures via his X account.
“In Dubai, public spending on the charitable sector last year totalled Dh4 billion, with a remarkable 53,900 charitable initiatives and projects launched both domestically and internationally. The emirate’s 2,382 mosques and Musallas [prayer grounds] welcomed over 200 million visitors throughout the year,” Sheikh Hamdan said.
He highlighted Dubai’s commitment to helping those in need as a tradition ingrained in its society. “In Dubai, extending a helping hand to those in need is not just a duty but a way of life. It’s a city where philanthropy flourishes, and its people embody the spirit of giving.”