KUWAIT CITY: His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, on Sunday conveyed the condolences of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his sympathy to Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, on the passing of Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah.
The Emir of Kuwait earlier received Sheikh Hamad and the delegation accompanying him.
The Ruler of Fujairah expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased, praying to God Almighty to grant him mercy and dwell him in His paradise, and to grant the Al Sabah family and the Kuwaiti people patience and solace.
Sheikh Hamad also extended the condolences and sympathies of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, over the passing of Sheikh Nawaf.
The attendees lauded the exemplary character of the deceased and his journey of giving and service for his country and people, wishing continued progress and prosperity for Kuwait under the leadership of Sheikh Meshal.
Offering condolences alongside the Ruler of Fujairah were Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah; Sheikh Rashid bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Fujairah Authority for Culture and Media; Sheikh Maktoum bin Hamad Al Sharqi; Dr. Sheikh Majid bin Saeed Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman’s Ruler Court, and a number of high-ranking officials.
Sheikh Hamad and his accompanying delegation had arrived in Kuwait earlier today, where they were received at Kuwait International Airport by the Minister of Emiri Diwan Affairs of Kuwait, Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al Mubarak Al Sabah.