Abu Dhabi: New judges of the Federal Supreme Court were sworn in before President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in the presence of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court.
The judges taking the legal oath on Thursday were Ahmed Rashid Hassan Salman Al Ali, Jalal Mohamed Ezzat Mohamed Hijazi, Akram Sayyid Bakri Mahmoud, Khaled Mustafa Hassan Ahmed, and Islam Abdel Hadi Alayan Salama Deeb.
During the oath-taking ceremony, which took place at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed expressed his best wishes to the new judges for success in their duties. He emphasised their role in enhancing the efficiency of the justice system and supporting equality and the rule of law in the UAE. His Highness affirmed that these principles are fundamental to the country’s comprehensive development drive, underscoring the pivotal role of the judiciary in the progress and stability of societies, as well as in safeguarding human dignity and rights.
The new judges expressed their pride in the confidence placed in them by the leadership, affirming their commitment to upholding the rule of law and establishing the principle of justice.
The oath-taking ceremony was attended by Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice; Mohammed Hamad Al Badi, President of the Federal Supreme Court, and a number of UAE senior officials.