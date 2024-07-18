During the oath-taking ceremony, which took place at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed expressed his best wishes to the new judges for success in their duties. He emphasised their role in enhancing the efficiency of the justice system and supporting equality and the rule of law in the UAE. His Highness affirmed that these principles are fundamental to the country’s comprehensive development drive, underscoring the pivotal role of the judiciary in the progress and stability of societies, as well as in safeguarding human dignity and rights.