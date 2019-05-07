Dubai: The National Election Commission held its third meeting to discuss preparations for the upcoming Federal National Council (FNC) elections.

The meeting was presided over by Dr Abdul Rahman Mohammad Al Owais, Minister of State for Federal National Council (FNC) Affairs and Chairman of the committee.

It was dedicated to discussing action plans, formation of work teams and technical procedures for the management of the electoral process, contributing to achieving the high efficiency in preparation for the upcoming elections conducted for the fourth time in the UAE.

The commission reviewed studies and reports related to setting up polling stations as well as the latest developments concerning work on headquarters of the Emirates committees across the country. The meeting touched upon contracts of subcommittees as part of preparations for the upcoming elections with a view to promoting participation in the electoral process.

Attendees reviewed a report prepared by the Smart Systems Committee and discussed methods of voting in polling stations in an effort to develop the electoral process in line with the directives of the UAE’s wise leadership to embrace advanced technologies and enable access to smart services. They reviewed the executive regulations for FNC elections, as well as media plans and the list of key official speakers of the committee to ensure effective communication with the Emirati community.

“As the National Election Commission is getting ready to manage the fourth FNC elections, it considered the implementation of the best standards and regulatory procedures that enable the commission to strengthen its performance in carrying out its tasks efficiently and competently,” Al Owais said.