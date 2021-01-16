Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and King Abdullah II of Jordan, have reviewed several regional and international developments and prospects of further consolidating the fraternal relations between the two nations.

During the meeting held on Saturday at Al Shati Palace, Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed and the Jordanian monarch discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them in the best interest of the two peoples.

They also exchanged views on regional and international issues of concern.

At the onset, Sheikh Mohammed conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to King Abdullah II and the emphasised the longstanding and historic relations between the UAE and Jordan.

He also expressed the UAE’s keenness on boosting ties and opening up new horizons in various fields to support the joint aspirations of development, progress and prosperity.

They also tackled the latest developments in the region and the results of the Gulf Cooperation Summit held recently in the city of AlUla in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

The two sides stressed the importance of continuous cooperation and consultation on these developments, and support for efforts and initiatives aimed at achieving stability and peace in the Middle East region and settling conflicts and crises in it through dialogue and political ways, for the benefit and development of their peoples.

They also discussed ways to enhance security and stability in the region, work for peace and finding a just settlement for the Palestinian issue to achieve the common interest of the countries of the region and the development of their peoples.

The King of Jordan welcomed the outcomes of the 41st GCC Summit, which contributed to strengthening solidarity and stability in the Arab Gulf region.

During the meeting, they reviewed the latest COVID-19 developments worldwide and in the two countries as well as the existing cooperation to limit its impact.